JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

RailTel to provide video surveillance at 6,049 stations across country
Business Standard

Apollo Hospital reports PBT of Rs 263.64 cr in Q4, revenues grew 19%

Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals said,2020-21 would be challenging due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics
Apollo Hospital Enterprises

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai, 

Apollo Hospitals
Apollo Hispital's Q4FY20 standalone revenues grew 19% to Rs 2572.1 crore compared to Rs 2167.1 crore in Q4FY19

Apollo Hospital reported a PBT of Rs 263.64 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 111.90 crore, during the same period last year. Total hospital's income rose to Rs 2,926.38 crore from RS 2,511.3 crore during the period under review.

Apollo Hispital's Q4FY20 standalone revenues grew 19% to Rs 2572.1 crore compared to Rs 2167.1 crore in Q4FY19, aided by healthcare services growth of 6% YoY and SAP growth of 33%. Healthcare services grew 6% YoY led by growth both in the mature hospitals and new hospitals, which grew 3% and 8% YOY, respectively.

Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals said,2020-21 would be challenging due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Covid-19 has affected not just the Indian healthcare sector, but also other sectors and the global economy. The short term may see an adverse impact on aspects such as medical value travel or medical tourism, but in the longer term, I am sure that healthcare being a resilient industry will bounce back to its normal growth," he said.
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU