Apollo Hospitals gains on Nifty 50 inclusion hopes, ends nearly 3% up

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals posts over three-fold jump in profit to Rs 267 crore
Q2 performance shows Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in the pink of health
Apollo Hospitals is a healthy option for long-term investors. Here's why
Apollo Hospital, Info Edge in Nifty 50 race, Indian Oil might make an exit
APL Apollo, Apollo Tricoat Tubes hit new highs on bonus issue plan
-
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, a leading multispecialty hospital chain, rose 3 per cent on Thursday on optimism that the stock will get added to the Nifty 50 index. Analysts tracking index composition say Apollo Hospitals will replace state-owned Indian Oil in the benchmark index. The official announcement in this regard is expected in the third week of February, while the changes will become effective on March 31.
As per the calculations of Abhilash Pagaria, Assistant Vice President – Research, Edelweiss Securities Apollo Hospital could see inflow of $175 million, while Indian Oil could see an outflow of $100 million on account of the rejig.
He also expects Bank of Baroda to replace RBL Bank in Nifty Bank Index. This could trigger inflow of $63 million in BoB, while RBL could see outflow of $28 million.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU