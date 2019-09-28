Apollo Hospitals signs MoU with Samsung's spinoff Wellysis for cardiac care

Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wellysis, a spinoff company of SDS South Korea, to develop, manufacture and commercialise cardiac wellness, diagnostic, monitoring and therapeutic devices. The joint venture will be set up in Chitoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by Rick Hongryul Kim, CTO/CMO and co-founder, Wellysis and Hari Prasad, group president, Group.

has set up over 40 cardiac command centres across its medical institutions and any doctor across the country can register to gain access to the knowledge and experience of over 300 cardiologists across the group's ecosystem. The centre has modern connected technologies enabling Tele ECH Monitoring, CICU monitoring, Tele ECHO Monitoring , Remote Cathlab and ER Response Module. It will also have facilities for training and development, and a management dashboard for tracking and control.

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Our country has only 4,000 cardiologists as compared to the 88,000 that we should ideally have. It is a huge gap and the best way to start covering it is through technology. The goal of this initiative is to come together, witness, discuss and learn from each other new ways of addressing cardiology. Robotics, AI, Tele-cardiology… these are some things we know happening today. The cardiac command centre with high-end screening tools, along with the National Cardiac Registry, will form the foundation of the battle against cardiovascular diseases.”

The Cardiac Command Centre will provide an opportunity to physicians in urban and semi-urban settings, standalone clinics/nursing homes, national/state medical associations, government institutions, and new-age start-ups in the cardiovascular space to join this network and gain access to knowledge and experience, said Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group.

A Futuring Cardiac Care Summit, organised with support from partners including GenWorks, Abbott and HealthNet Global, is a one of kind platform that aims to eradicate the high risks of cardiovascular diseases and discover integrated solutions to screen and detect such complications more efficiently, it added.

GenWorks Health Pvt Ltd, a Wipro GE Healthcare invested company, has also partnered with the Apollo Command Centre and said that in a pilot run, it could advise 25,000 patients suffering chest pains and located as far as away as 2,000 km from the centre. It could also guide general practioners on providing appropriate care to patients and offer support and intervention, if the need arose. GenWorks Health claims it has saved the lives of 25 patients.