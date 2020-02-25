Apollo Hospitals starts voice app on Alexa for booking doctor appointments

has announced the launch of Amazon Skill-Ask Apollo, a voice-based app that helps users find the nearest hospital, clinic or run by the group and book appointments with using simple voice commands.

Developed by MobiSprint Consulting, the Ask Apollo app would give users access to over 3,500 super-specialty and multi-specialty at 72 in the country. It would also enable users to choose their preferred Apollo clinics, besides providing access to over 3,500 pharmacies.

Once enabled, the app would allow users to interact with using voice commands on all Echo range of devices. It can be accessed via the app available on iOS and Android.

"Mass adoption of artificial intelligence by people has fuelled the shift towards voice applications. IoT devices have given voice assistants greater utility in a connected user's life. With our skill, Apollo Hospitals has become the first and largest healthcare group in India to power voice-assisted hospital search and appointment booking. We will be adding more features to the skill in the near future," Apollo Hospitals Group joint managing director Sangita Reddy.