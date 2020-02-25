JUST IN
Apollo Hospitals starts voice app on Alexa for booking doctor appointments

The service will connect users to over 3,500 super-specialty and multi-specialty doctors at 72 Apollo Hospitals, and enable them to choose Apollo clinics and 3,500

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Apollo Hospitals has announced the launch of Amazon Alexa Skill-Ask Apollo, a voice-based app that helps users find the nearest hospital, clinic or pharmacy run by the group and book appointments with doctors using simple voice commands.

Developed by MobiSprint Consulting, the Ask Apollo app would give users access to over 3,500 super-specialty and multi-specialty doctors at 72 Apollo Hospitals in the country. It would also enable users to choose their preferred Apollo clinics, besides providing access to over 3,500 pharmacies.

Once enabled, the app would allow users to interact with Apollo Hospitals using voice commands on all Echo range of devices. It can be accessed via the Alexa app available on iOS and Android.

"Mass adoption of artificial intelligence by people has fuelled the shift towards voice applications. IoT devices have given voice assistants greater utility in a connected user's life. With our Alexa skill, Apollo Hospitals has become the first and largest healthcare group in India to power voice-assisted hospital search and appointment booking. We will be adding more features to the skill in the near future," Apollo Hospitals Group joint managing director Sangita Reddy.
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 17:44 IST

