Apollo Tyres starts production at AP facility; to invest Rs 3,800 cr

Apollo Tyres' recently commissioned facility in Andhra Pradesh saw its first tyre roll out on Thursday. The unit, seventh globally and fifth in India, is located in the state's Chittoor district.

The company plans to invest close to Rs 3,800 crore in phase I of this greenfield facility, which is spread over 256 acres.

While the plant's capacity will be ramped up gradually in the next 12 – 18 months as demand improves, by 2022, this plant will have a capacity to produce 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 truck-bus radials per day. With a modular layout, the capacity at this facility can be replicated with minimal engineering efforts and with economies on investments, said the company.

Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman, Ltd, said that the ultra-modern facility was a reflection of the company's growth aspirations and manufacturing capabilities, showcasing some of the best practices available across the globe in tyre manufacturing.

The deployment of manufacturing technologies at this facility will help the company target premium OEMs and after-market customers in India. This will further consolidate the company’s vision of providing world quality products to global markets.