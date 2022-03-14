Apple likely to start iPhone 13 production at Foxconn plant from April

Seven months after it was launched in India, Apple is expected to start manufacturing the iPhone 13 at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai from April, according to sources. The phones will be for both the domestic and export market.

The production of the iPhone 13 in the Chennai plant was meant to start from January but had to be postponed after Apple suspended production following protests in December by women wor­kers about food poisoning. An Apple spokesperson did not respond to an e-mail query. The factory was put on ‘probation’ until Apple took ...