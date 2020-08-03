JUST IN
Lessons from Covid-19: Swimming with the tide, says Apollo Tyres MD
Business Standard

Apple plans to move 10% of its global manufacturing to India in 5 yrs

Move will help the company shift production from China, where around 95 per cent of its mobiles are currently manufactured

Topics
Apple  | iPhone

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Apple Inc. is expected to manufacture mobile phones in India, with an incremental production value of a $29 billion in the next five years, mostly for the export market. This is based on eligibility under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which closed on July 31.

The move will help the company shift production from China, where around 95 per cent of its mobiles are currently manufactured, say analysts. They point out that India could constitute around 10 per cent of Apple’s global production at the end of five years because, if things go well, the production value ...

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 06:01 IST

