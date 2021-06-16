JUST IN
Market cautious on HFCs; concerns over growth, asset quality weigh
Business Standard

Applyboard to leverage $300-mn funding to expand India operations

Applyboard has raised $300 milli­on at an enterprise valuation of $3.2 billion led by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board thro­ugh its Teachers' Innovation Platf­orm in the latest funding round

Press Trust of India 

Applyboard to leverage $300-mn funding to expand India operations

Canada-based edutech firm Appl­yboard plans to leverage part of $300 million fund it raised in series D round to expand its team in India by three-folds to around 900 employees in two years, a senior official of the company said.

Applyboard has raised $300 milli­on at an enterprise valuation of $3.2 billion led by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board thro­ugh its Teachers' Innovation Platf­orm in the latest funding round.

First Published: Wed, June 16 2021. 22:29 IST

