ArcelorMittal-Nippon JV launches brands in HR steel, rolled plate segments

AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, today launched two new brands named Stallion and Maximus.
Stallion, the hot rolled steel, will be manufactured at Hazira in a variety of strengths, ranging from mild to high tensile. Consistency of properties, best-in-class tolerances and guaranteed flatness are Stallion's key attributes. Like most of the other steel products of the firm, Stallion will be available in a range of bespoke sizes and various finishes such as black or pickled and oiled, the company said.
The product will be available and distributed via the JV's Hypermart distribution network.
Maximus is the new range of premium quality rolled plates to serve a broad range of engineering and fabrication needs and its strength levels make it well-suited to heavy use in industries.
AM/NS India’s mills, equipped with high-end technology, can produce plates as wide as five metres, the widest available in India and in compliance with several international standards.
Maximus will bring in terms of attributes uniformity strength across the plates, best-in-class flatness and surface quality.
“We are excited to launch these new brands for our customers across India, particularly MSMEs , where industrial activity has seen strong recovery since the early months of the pandemic. AM/NS India’s Hot Rolled and As-Rolled plates are already recognised in the market for their strength and dependability. The new brand names–-Stallion and Maximus (Asian elephant)-–have been inspired by these qualities. The introduction of these two brands reflects AM/NS India’s commitment to enhance its product portfolio by combining our access to world-class technology and R&D with unrivalled Indian steel industry knowledge and expertise,” the release quoted Ranjan Dhar, chief marketing officer at AM/NS India as saying.
Customers can purchase Stallion and Maximus through AM/NS Hypermart, our integrated platform for retail, trade and last-mile sale.
AM/NS India recently announced plans to expand its Hypermart network to 50 outlets over the next year. Hypermart caters to the steel demands of MSMEs across areas such as fabricators, engineering goods and auto components, giving manufacturers direct access to AM/NS India products that they are unable to source directly from steel mills.
The platform offers customisation of orders and high-quality and value-added products that have benefitted from the application of technology and innovation by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the parent companies of AM/NS India.
