Are volume growth worries taking away Pidilite's stickiness with investors?

With close to three per cent decline in the last two trading sessions post its September 2019 quarter (Q2) results, the stock of Pidilite Industries has underperformed the flattish trend in BSE Sensex. From its all-time high of Rs 1,494.50 on September 23, it is down about 13 per cent as against an around 3 per cent rise in Sensex.

Volume growth worries in the near term are making investors jittery about the stock, which is currently trading at rich valuations of around 49 times FY21 estimated earnings growth. The owner of popular adhesive and waterproof brands such as Fevicol, ...