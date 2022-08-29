Are we allowed to transfer shares to Adani Group firm: NDTV's Roys ask Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Sebi approval needed for Adani to secure promoter group's stake: NDTV
Target, acquirer, board of directors: Understanding a hostile takeover
Sebi approval not needed for buying NDTV shares: Adani Enterprises
After Adani Group's acquisition, here's a look at the brief history of NDTV
No Sebi nod needed: Adani Group counters NDTV promoters' defence
-
NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy have informed New Delhi Television - the promoter group vehicle of NDTV -- RRPR Holding Private has written a letter on Sunday to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asking it to determine whether the Sebi order dated November 27, 2020, restricts the conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Private (“VCPL”) into equity shares of the promoter group vehicle RRPRH.
On August 23 2022, VCPL, in a notice to RRPRH, had intimated that it was exercising its right to convert warrants issued to it in 2009 into equity shares which would give VCPL the control of 99.5 per cent of RRPRH.
RRPRH issued the warrants after it took an interest-free loan from VCPL -- then owned by a Mukesh Ambani-owned entity.
But NDTV had said Sebi, in its order, had restrained the Roys from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, for a period of two years, ending on November 26 2022; hence it cannot transfer the shares.
RRPRH has also informed VCPL of its letter to SEBI.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 11:09 IST