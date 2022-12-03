JUST IN
Arena-Varde Partners, NARCL and Authum submit final bids for Srei companies
Business Standard

Arena-Varde Partners, NARCL and Authum submit final bids for Srei companies

Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance were admitted for bankruptcy following applications filed by the Reserve Bank of India in October 2021

Srei | Srei Infra Finance | Srei infrastructure

Dev Chatterjee Ruchika Chitravanshi & Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Mumbai | New Delhi | Kolkata 

SREI

Arena-Varde Partners, National Asset Reconstruction Company and Mumbai-based financial services firm, Authum have submitted final bids for Srei companies.

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 13:32 IST

