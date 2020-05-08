Arjun Deshpande: The teenager who convinced Tata to invest in his startup

Eighteen-year-old Arjun Deshpande has been eagerly waiting for his class 12 results while the Covid-19 lockdown continues in Mumbai. He loves football and reading. But he is not a regular teenager.

He is the founder of a start-up that employs 55 people and has managed to catch the attention of Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata. The industrialist has now invested in his pharmaceutical business venture Generic Aadhaar to provide affordable medicines to the masses. Deshpande, who completed his schooling from DAV Public School, Thane, was a globe trotter from a young age and because his ...