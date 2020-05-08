Jobs as memory: Don't invite new anarchies on top of that wrought by Covid

When people look back at Covid-19, what they remember most of all might be the loss of jobs on a scale unimagined since the Great Depression.

That earlier crisis gave birth to such classics as John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath and Studs Terkel’s Hard Times: An Oral History of the Great Depression. Steinbeck wrote his Nobel-prize winning fiction with the flavour of non-fiction, so Stalin banned the book because (it is said) he did not want Russians to see that even a poor American family could afford a car (at the time a Ford Model T cost barely four months’ pay for an ...