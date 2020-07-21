JUST IN
Arun Mishra elevated as Hindustan Zinc CEO, takes charge on Aug 1

He succeeds Sunil Duggal, who is now leading the group company, Vedanta Limited, as its chief executive officer.

Aditi Divekar  |  Mumbai 

Misra brings with him a vast experience of 31 years having held several leadership roles. Prior to joining Hindustan Zinc, Misra was associated with Tata Steel as vice president - raw materials. Photo: Twitter @Hindustan_Zinc

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday announced the elevation of Arun Misra as its chief executive officer. He has been the deputy chief executive officer in the company since November 2019 and will take the office effective August 1, 2020.

He succeeds Sunil Duggal, who is now leading the group company, Vedanta Limited, as its chief executive officer.

Misra brings with him a vast experience of 31 years having held several leadership roles. Prior to joining Hindustan Zinc, Misra was associated with Tata Steel as vice president - raw materials.

He completed his bachelor's in electrical engineering from IIT – Kharagpur with a diploma in mining and beneficiation from New South Wales Sydney, and another diploma in general management from CEDEP, France.
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 20:07 IST

