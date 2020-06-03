Arvind Envisol, Hong Kong-based EPIC group sign pact for effluent treatment

Textiles and branded-apparel major Arvind Limited's business Arvind Envisol has announced a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based leading garment manufacturer for global brands EPIC Group.

Arvind Envisol, a subsidiary of Arvind Limited, is a water management company providing end-to-end solutions for water treatment, industrial waste water treatment, sewage treatment and zero liquid discharge solutions whereas Hong Kong-based EPIC Group Ltd is a global apparel manufacturer with footprint across Africa, Asia, UAE & Unites States.





Under the strategic partnership, the two firms will integrate best practices of water and waste to reduce environmental footprint across EPIC Group's manufacturing units in Bangladesh, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Jordan and future projects in India.

The partnership also marks Arvind Envisol's expansion into Bangladesh for the solutions.

Through this partnership Arvind Envisol will provide its expertise in water treatment to three plants of EPIC in first phase, which will be later extended to other plants of the group. According to Punit Lalbhai, chairman of Arvind Envisol, the company will provide technological solutions to achieve ZDHC progressive discharge standards using technologies such as Membrane Bio Reactors (MBR), Ultra-filtration (UF).



Its partnership with EPIC will help boost sustainable water treatment solutions, without hampering productivity, said Lalbhai.

In second phase of the partnership, both the partners will work together to develop and implement technology solutions to reuse treated wastewater in processes to significantly reduce the use of groundwater wherein Arvind Envisol will help with expertise based on regular audits and observations.





Meanwhile, the partnership will help both meet their ambitious sustainability aims and implement best in class wastewater treatment, said Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, EPIC Group.