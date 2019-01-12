Arvind Fashions keen on staying chic, seeks to double sales to Rs 7,500 cr

Arvind Fashions, an independent branded apparel and retail firm post the demerger of the parent conglomerate Arvind Limited, is eager to go beyond being the second fastest business segment of the erstwhile group. With its sights set on doubling its current turnover to Rs 7,500-8,000 crore by 2022, the company is hedging its bets on identifying white spaces to enter new and fast growing product categories while making power brands grow through distribution and category expansion.

But such an aggressive push will also need heavy investments and Arvind Fashions is not shying away. It believes ...