As brands step in for relief measures, experts say stay away from publicity

Over the past several weeks, Indian companies from across categories and both large and small have stepped up with a range of measures to help fight the devastating impact of Coronavirus on life, livelihoods and public health systems.

Real estate companies and hospitality chains are offering up their inventory as quarantine facilities, restaurants and hotels are packing up food for migrant workers, transporters are sending out their fleet of vehicles to ferry the ill, the stranded and to transport grains and food to the needy while many have committed huge amounts as aid to medical health ...