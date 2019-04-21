As competition heats up, here's how Samsung plans to defend its turf

Since the time it entered the Indian market in 1995, Samsung Electronics has played the premium card to secure its position as the top durables manufacturer in the country.

But as the premium market expands and many more global players with cutting-edge technology throw their hats in the ring, how is the Korean company gearing up to justify its premium tag? Samsung identifies “Indianisation”, compelling innovation, reduced consumer grievances and imparting better product knowledge as areas it has worked on in the past few years. Together, these factors have differentiated ...