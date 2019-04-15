Jet Airways' fuel use drops 75%, may spell slow burn in ATF sales

The collapse of Jet Airways has not only hurt its employees and put legions of passengers in a fix — it has also dealt a huge blow to the sales of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which was on an unbroken upward trend for 51 months till February 2019. A senior oil-marketing company (OMC) official said that fuel consumption by Jet Airways declined by around 75 per cent in the space of just one month.

The grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes has also added to the slump in the overall consumption of ATF. According to reports, 90 per cent of Jet Airways’ fleet of 120 aircraft ...