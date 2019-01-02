As NBFCs retreat, private equity funds move in to fund realty projects

Real estate-focused private equity funds HDFC Capital, Xander Group, Kotak Realty Fund and Motilal Oswal Real Estate are actively scouting for housing deals. Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), which had replaced banks in lending to realty developers, have since turned cautious in doing so.

This was after their facing a liquidity squeeze in the aftermath of the IL&FS defaults. “These (HDFC, Motilal, Kotak) PE funds have equity money to invest. The space vacated by NBFCs is being filled by PE funds which have money,” said Rajeev Bairathi, head of capital markets at ...