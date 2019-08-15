As WhatsApp launches payments service, PayTm and PhonePe get ready for war

When WhatsApp launches payments, it is difficult to imagine any mobile payments players will survive, said Bhavin Turakhia, billionaire, serial entrepreneur and a poster boy for the start-up industry in the country.

Currently heading fin-tech start-up Zeta, Turakhia was speaking at a Matrix Partners-organised meet-up in Bengaluru (June 27), along with Kunal Shah, founder, Cred, who sold Freecharge to Axis Bank back in 2017. “Just look at the experience,” Turakhia said to the crowd, some of whom were using the beta version that allowed people to send money from within the ...