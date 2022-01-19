BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover takes voluntary leave till March-end

-
Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe is going on a voluntray leave of absence till March end. The board of BhartPe has accepted his decision.
"Ashneer Grover has today informed the Board of his decision to take voluntary leave of absence from BharatPe till March end. Ashneer has co-built BharatPe from scratch and his decision is consistent with his passionate commitment to the future success of the company," said the company in a statement.
The statement further stated: "For now, the Board has accepted Ashneer’s decision, which we agree is in the best interests of the company, our employees and investors, and the millions of merchants we support each day. BharatPe will continue to be ably led by our CEO Suhail Sameer and our strong management team."
Grover has been in news since an audio clip surfaced on social media in which a couple is speaking to Kotak Bank's relationship manager. The male voice hurls abuses at the bank employee as the lender failed to get him an allotment in Nykaa's IPO. Post the audio clip, Grover had on Twitter said that the audio clip was fake. However after a few days, Kotak Mahindra Bank said it will take 'legal action' against Grover.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
