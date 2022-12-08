JUST IN
Ashneer Grover saga: A timeline of how things went wrong at BharatPe
BharatPe sues Ashneer Grover and wife, seeks Rs 88 cr for swindling firm
Centre seeks private sector professional to be first chief executive of LIC
Macrotech Developers' promoters plan to raise Rs 3,500 crore via share sale
Power giant NTPC plans nuclear expansion as India chases climate goals
Sun Pharma plant in Gujarat listed under US FDA import alert, says company
LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms
Swiggy to give pink slips to over 250 employees in December: Report
Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy resigns: Report
Sebi issues Rs 6.42 cr demand notice to Sahara group in OFCD issuance case
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BharatPe sues Ashneer Grover and wife, seeks Rs 88 cr for swindling firm
Business Standard

Ashneer Grover saga: A timeline of how things went wrong at BharatPe

BharatPe has filed a case against Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain, under Section 420 for a fraud of Rs 88 crore

Topics
bharatpe | Madhuri Gupta | Ashneer Grover

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe
Ashneer Grover

Fintech startup BharatPe has filed an FIR against the former head of controls, Madhuri Jain, under Section 420. Jain is the wife of former BhartPe managing director Ashneer Grover. The case will be heard in the Delhi high court on Thursday, a report by Mint said.

BharatPe sacked Jain in February on charges of misappropriation of funds. Later in March, Grover stepped down from his post and resigned from the company. Jain's firing was based on a report by Alvarez and Marshal submitted to the company's board in January. It showed irregularities related to vendor payments.

Later, Pwc was brought in to investigate the charges further. According to the report, a criminal case for fraud of Rs 88 crore will be filed by BharatPe against Jain.

Ashneer Grover: A timeline of what went wrong at BharatPe

January 5

An audio, allegedly of Grover, surfaces on Twitter where he was hurling expletives at an employee of the Kotak Mahindra Bank over an IPO financing for Nykaa IPO.

January 6

Grover says that the audio clip is fake and some "scamster" was trying to extort $240,000 from him using the clip.

January 8

The tweet was reportedly deleted from Twitter and SoundCloud. Grover also deleted his earlier tweet.

January 9

Reports surfaced stating that Grover and Jain had sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 31, 2021, for failing to provide financing for Nykaa IPO. In January, the bank said it would take "appropriate legal action" against Grover over the audio clip.

January 17

Additional reports emerge stating that in August 2020, Grover had hurled expletives at Sequoia India's Harshjit Sethi.

January 19

Grover goes on "voluntary" leave until the end of March.

January 29

The board announces an independent audit of BharatPe's internal systems.

January 30

Pressure mounts on Grover to leave the company permanently; he hires a Delhi-based law firm.

February 4

A preliminary audit report emerged highlighting evidence of fraudulent transactions in recruitments and payments to non-existent vendors.

February 10

Jain writes a letter to Alvarez & Marshal (A&M) asking about media leaks. She said that they would take legal action against the firm.

February 22

Grover files an arbitration plea in Singapore seeking protection of his 9.5 per cent stake in the company. He also sought protection from any future action against him.

February 23

BharatPe sacks Jain on charges of misappropriation of funds. She had been in control of the company's finances since 2018.

February 27

The arbitration centre in Singapore rejects Grover's plea to stop the ongoing review of the company.

March 1

Grover resigns from the company and the board.

The disagreements between the employees and the board of the company continued.

August 3

BharatPe's co-founder Bhavik Koladiya resigned from the company citing disagreements with the company's management.

November 28

Company's CTO Vijay Aggarwal, head Nehul Malhotra and chief product officer Rajat Jain quit BharatPe.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on bharatpe

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.