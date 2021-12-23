Ashok Leyland announces new truck that has load flexibility, saves costs

Ashok Leyland, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday launched a new truck called AVTR 3120.

The launch of the three-axle 6x2 Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA) truck makes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) truck range: having 31T, 40.5T, and 47.5T GVW nodes, said the company.

The new product will operate at 31 tonne with the lift axle down (and take more load than conventional 6x2 trucks) and at 18.5 tonne with the lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 4x2) during light load/partial load/return empty. The company said that the new product offers operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, offering best-in-class total cost of operation (TCO) benefits.

“Today, we have launched under our AVTR platform umbrella, an innovative product, the AVTR 3120 with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA). With this, we become the only OEM having this customer-centric & fuel-saving, DLTA technology for the entire range. has a track record of catering to customers’ needs with world-class products which deliver better profitability, and this will help us realise our vision of being amongst the Top 10 CV manufacturers in the world,” said Sanjay Saraswat, Head--M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja Group.

The new truck is built on the latest AVTR modular truck platform, offering the flexibility of multiple cab and feature options and is powered by Ashok Leyland’s 200HP engine with iGen6 technology which delivers better fluid efficiency. It comes with digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics), remote diagnostics - supported by 24x7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre and Service Mandi network.