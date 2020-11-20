Ashok Leyland announces VRS for the second time in last two years

has announced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) at the company's offices and factories. This is the second time that the company has announced a VRS, with the last one announced in August 2019.



N V Balachandar, president, HR, CSR and Communication, Ashok Leyland, said "We have announced a one-time Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for our employees. This scheme will help us create a more cost effective and efficient organisational structure. The current landscape of the global pandemic provides scope for people to pursue flexible career opportunities and this will provide a window for the same. There have been many requests from our employees for early retirement, and this scheme provides them with a viable exit.”

The VRS will be implemented over a period of 9 months at the company offices/factory locations. Upon its implementation and execution, the scheme will help optimize the capacity and resources of the company, said Ashok Leyland, without sharing any other details.



According to Ashok Leyland's 2019-20 annual report, the company had 11,436 employees as compared to 12,133, a year ago. In 2010-11, the company had 15,812 employees.



Ltd posted a loss of Rs 147 crore during the September quarter as against a profit of Rs 39 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.



Revenue from operations during the last quarter stood at Rs 2,837 crore, down 28% YoY. The company’s revenue in Q2FY20 was Rs 3,930 crore.