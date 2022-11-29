Ashok Leyland appoints Sanjay V Jorapur as President, Human Resource head

Hinduja group flagship has appointed Sanjay V Jorapur as its president and head-human resources, the city-headquartered company said on Tuesday.

Jorapur succeeds Amanpreet Singh, who would now move on to a senior role at Hinduja Group in Mumbai.

"Sanjay joins a strong leadership team and brings close to three decades of rich experience to . People are foundational pillars for us to achieve our vision." executive chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said. Sanjay will drive the 'People' agenda in line with contemporary global practices and steer the company's strategy in the current transformational context, Hinduja said.

Jorapur has leadership level experience in technology, engineering and automation domains.

He earlier served HFCL Group as its president, group human resources, the statement said.

