Ashok Leyland domestic sales decline 90% at 1,277 units amid Covid-19

Commercial vehicle major has reported domestic sales of 1,277 units in May, 2020, almost 90 per cent lower than the 12,778 units sold in the same month of last year. The company resumed operations recently after the government relaxed the norms it has imposed to control Covid-19 pandemic.

The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) trucks sales were of 151 units during the month compared to 7,325 units in same period last year. No M&HCV buses were sold in May, while the number was 1,310 units in May 2019. It has sold 1,126 Light (LCV) units compared to 4143 units in May, 2019, registering a decline of 73 per cent.

The total sales, including exports, declined 89 per cent 1,420 units compared to 13,172 units in the same period last year. The total M&HCV sales, including exports, declined 97 per cent to 266 units, compared to 8,946 units in May, 2019. During the month, no M&HCV buses were sold, while there were 1,564 units sold same month last year.