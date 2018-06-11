Ashok Leyland gets nod from board to merge light commercial vehicle arm

has received an approval from its board to merge its light commercial vehicle (LCV) subsidiaries, which were acquired from its erstwhile partner Nissan, with itself. The company has announced acquisition of the joint venture companies from on November 25, 2016. Both the companies went through a short period of dispute before entering into a settlement agreement, according to earlier reports.

The company has announced acquisition of the joint venture companies from on November 25, 2016, following the Joint Venture they entered into did not proceed as was expected. Both the companies went through a short period of dispute before entering into a settlement agreement, according to earlier reports.