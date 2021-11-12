Ashok Leyland inducts Shom Ashok Hinduja as additional director on board

The board of has inducted another Hinduja family member Shom Ashok Hinduja as an additional director on its board. The appointment is seen as a move by the company to focus further on the segment.

The appointment based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, is subject to the approval of the shareholders. Shom Ashok Hinduja, a third generation member of the Hinduja Family, is the president - alternative energy and sustainability initiatives, at the over 100-year-old Hinduja Group.

Shom drives the execution of Sustainability initiatives globally across various of the Group and has led the Group's foray into the alternative energy sector. He serves as the chairman of the group’s renewable energy business. Under his leadership, the Hinduja Group is venturing into next generation transformative spaces like electric mobility, battery technology, and cyber security amongst others, the company said in a statement. He is also leading to transform the group’s digital experience for internal stakeholders, offerings for consumers and building a digital ecosystem.

“The induction of Shom into the Board will accelerate the Company’s sustainability and new gen transformational initiatives considering his expertise and experience in these areas. I look forward to working closely with him to help scale heights in this ESG (environmental, social and governance) driven world.” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Shom is the son of Ashok Hinduja, the youngest among the four brothers in the second generation of the Hinduja family, while Dheeraj is the son of Gopichand Hinduja.

Hinduja Group is one of India’s leading diversified transnational conglomerates with a multi-billion-dollar turnover; having direct presence in over 38 countries; employing about 150,000 people across sectors ranging from Industrial Manufacturing to Information Technology.