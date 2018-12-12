Ashok Leyland, Israel's Elbit Systems sign MoU for high mobility vehicles

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has signed a with Israel-based to provide (HMV) for the latter's artillery guns and systems.

is a high technology company globally engaged in a range of defence areas, including Land Systems, Artillery Systems and Platforms, Howitzers, Mortars and Ammunition.

MD, Vinod K Dasari, said he is certain that this partnership will expand the company's reach globally.

“It underlines our capabilities of making and designing in India, for the world,” he said, adding "this step is also in line with our strategy of increasing contribution from our which will help us de-risk our overall business."

The integrated systems are targeted for worldwide

Ashok Leyland, who claims it is the largest supplier of Wheeled Military Vehicles to Indian Army, has expertise in design, manufacturing of logistic vehicles, combat support and for the

Amandeep Singh, Head - Defence, Ashok Leyland, said, "For over three decades, has been a vital part of our through our mobility solutions. Now, with this MOU, we will be able to compete on a global stage with global OEMs. Our strong focus on strategic global defence organizations to provide state of the art mobility technology is being recognised.

With Elbit as our partners, we seek to leverage the capabilities of both organizations and provide world-class mobility solutions across the globe. With our expertise in design and logistics, this marks yet another milestone for us and our country."

This collaboration will strengthen its and provide an opportunity to export these integrated systems worldwide, Singh said.