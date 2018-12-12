Ashok Leyland, Israel's Elbit Systems sign MoU for high mobility vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Dasari's sudden exit from Ashok Leyland may cause some short-term concerns
Ashok Leyland's Vinod Dasari steps down as CEO after a 14-year stint
Ashok Leyland Q1 profit up by 233% to Rs 3.70 billion, beats estimate
Ashok Leyland shares down by 8%, after MD & CEO Vinod K Dasari quits
Ashok Leyland bags order to supply Tracked Combat Vehicle to armed forces
-
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has signed a MoU with Israel-based Elbit Systems to provide High Mobility vehicles (HMV) for the latter's artillery guns and systems.
Elbit Systems is a high technology company globally engaged in a range of defence areas, including Land Systems, Artillery Systems and Platforms, Howitzers, Mortars and Ammunition.
Ashok Leyland MD, Vinod K Dasari, said he is certain that this partnership will expand the company's reach globally.
“It underlines our capabilities of making and designing in India, for the world,” he said, adding "this step is also in line with our strategy of increasing contribution from our Defence Business which will help us de-risk our overall business."
The integrated systems are targeted for worldwide export markets.
Ashok Leyland, who claims it is the largest supplier of Wheeled Military Vehicles to Indian Army, has expertise in design, manufacturing of logistic vehicles, combat support High Mobility Vehicles and Armoured vehicles for the defence forces.
Amandeep Singh, Head - Defence, Ashok Leyland, said, "For over three decades, Ashok Leyland has been a vital part of our Defence forces through our mobility solutions. Now, with this MOU, we will be able to compete on a global stage with global OEMs. Our strong focus on strategic global defence organizations to provide state of the art mobility technology is being recognised.
With Elbit as our partners, we seek to leverage the capabilities of both organizations and provide world-class mobility solutions across the globe. With our expertise in design and logistics, this MOU marks yet another milestone for us and our country."
This collaboration will strengthen its defence business and provide an opportunity to export these integrated systems worldwide, Singh said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU