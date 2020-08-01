Ashok Leyland M&HCV sales volume dips 75% in July, LCV drops 32%

Hinduja Group flagship firm on Wednesday reported a 75 per cent decline in medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales volume in July to 1,499 units from 6,017 units, a year ago.



While M&HCV truck sales dropped by 70 per cent to 1,385 units from 4,667 units, M&HCV bus sales dipped 92 per cent to 114 units from 1,350 units.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales dropped by 32 per cent to 2783 units from 4.083 units.

Total vehicle sales saw 58 per cent dip in July to 4,282 units from 10,100 units, a year ago.