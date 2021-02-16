Ashok Leyland picks 26% stake in Prathama Solarconnect for Rs 19 cr

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power bags 110 MW solar power project worth Rs 488 cr from KSEB
Ashok Leyland's Chairman Emeritus R J Shahaney passes away after illness
Local preference move unlikely to give push to solar gear makers
China, US, India, Japan dominate solar market: Mercom global listing
Covid-hit 39 Gw renewable energy projects stare at delays, cancellations
-
Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) has invested Rs 18.66 crore in Prathama Solarconnect Energy Private Limited, for a 26 per cent stake in the company's paid-up share capital.
Prathama Solarconnect Energy is part of the Hinduja Renew group, and is engaged in solar power generation business. The company has reported a loss of Rs 76.97 lakh in 2019-20.
According to a Crisil report last September, the group is currently developing 75 Mw (about 40 per cent of overall capacity) of group captive solar power plant under PSEPL for Ashok Leyland.
Therefore, the group remains exposed to stabilisation and implementation related risks for this project. However, its track record of calibrated expansion strategy with a prudent funding mix, and group support aid the business risk profile. Moreover, expansion is backed by strong visibility for evacuation and PPA, said in the group.
Further, the group plans to set up over 75-85 Mw of solar projects over the medium term, and aims to achieve overall one gigawatt of solar capacity in the long run, said Crisil.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU