Ashok Leyland posts overall sales dip of 3.6% in May as exports drag

Ltd's grew 5.8 per cent in May to 12,778 units from 12,077 units in the same month of previous year. Overall sales, including exports, declined 3.6 per cent to 13,172 units during the month under review, from 13,659 units sold during corresponding month last year.



Total Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) were down 3.8 per cent to 8,635 units this May, from 8,976 units last year. Bus sales were lower by 11.7 per cent to 1,310 units from 1,483, while trucks sales declined by 2.24 per cent to 7,325 units from 7,493 units in the same period last year.



LCV domestic sales, on the other hand, were up 33.6 per cent to 4,143 units this May, from 3,101 units a year ago.



M&HCV sales including exports were down 14.15 per cent to 8,946 units from 10,421 units a year ago. Bus sales declined 21.5 per cent to 1,564 units from 1,991 units last year. Trucks sales, including exports, declined by 12.43 per cent to 7,382 units from 8,430 units during the comparable period.



LCV sales including exports grew 30.5 per cent to 4,226 units from 3,238 units in May, last year.