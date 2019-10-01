JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Mahindra & Mahindra total sales down 21% to 43,343 units in September
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland's domestic sales drop 57% in September to 7,851 units

Domestically, sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) slumped 69 per cent to 4,035 units from the 13,056 in the past year

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ashok Leyland reported a 57 per cent drop in domestic vehicle sales in September to 7,851 units from 18,078 units in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) slumped 69 per cent to 4,035 units from 13,056 the previous year, while those of M&HCV trucks were down 74 per cent to 3,131 units from 11,837 units. Bus sales dropped 26 per cent to 904 units from 1,219 units and LCV sales were lower by 24 per cent to 3,816 units from 5,022 units.

Overall, domestic and exports sales dropped by 55 per cent to 8,780 units in September 2019 as compared to 19,374 units in September 2018.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) trucks dropped by 73 per cent to 3,343 units from 12,553 units in the year-ago period, while bus sales were down 17 per cent to 1,401 units from 1,680 units. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales dropped by 21 per cent to 4,036 units from 5,141 units, a year ago.


.

.
First Published: Tue, October 01 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU