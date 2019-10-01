Ashok Leyland's domestic sales drop 57% in September to 7,851 units

-
The company's domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) slumped 69 per cent to 4,035 units from 13,056 the previous year, while those of M&HCV trucks were down 74 per cent to 3,131 units from 11,837 units. Bus sales dropped 26 per cent to 904 units from 1,219 units and LCV sales were lower by 24 per cent to 3,816 units from 5,022 units.
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) trucks dropped by 73 per cent to 3,343 units from 12,553 units in the year-ago period, while bus sales were down 17 per cent to 1,401 units from 1,680 units. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales dropped by 21 per cent to 4,036 units from 5,141 units, a year ago.
