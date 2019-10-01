Ashok Leyland's domestic sales drop 57% in September to 7,851 units

reported a 57 per cent drop in domestic vehicle sales in September to 7,851 units from 18,078 units in the year-ago period.

Overall, domestic and exports sales dropped by 55 per cent to 8,780 units in September 2019 as compared to 19,374 units in September 2018.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) trucks dropped by 73 per cent to 3,343 units from 12,553 units in the year-ago period, while bus sales were down 17 per cent to 1,401 units from 1,680 units. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales dropped by 21 per cent to 4,036 units from 5,141 units, a year ago.