Ashok Leyland's M&HCV sales decline by 52% YoY in August, LCV by 3%

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

M&HCV trucks sales dropped by 36 per cent to 2,132 units from 3,335 units

Ashok Leyland has reported a 52 per cent drop in M&HCV sales during the month of August to 2,222 units as compared to 4,584 units a year ago.

M&HCV trucks sales dropped by 36 per cent to 2,132 units from 3,335 units, while bus sales dropped by 93 per cent to 90 units from 1,249 units, a year ago.

LCV sales dropped by three per cent to 3,602 units from 3,711 units.

Domestic and exports together dropped by 31 per cent to 6,325 units from 9,230 units.
Tue, September 01 2020. 14:40 IST

