Ashok Leyland's M&HCV sales drop by 29% in December; LCV sales grow by 27%

Ashok Leyland's M&HCV sales dropped by 29 per cent during the month of December 2018 to 11,295 units as against 15,948 units during the same period last year.
Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 27 per cent to 4,198 units from 3,303 units.
Total sales dropped by 20 per cent in December 2018 to 15,493 units from 19,251 units.
From April to December, total sales rose by 19 per cent to 1,37,848 units as compared to 1,16,139 units during the same period last year.
M&HCV sales grew by 14 per cent to 98,842 units from 87,007 units, while LCV sales rose by 34 per cent to 39,006 units from 29,132 units.
