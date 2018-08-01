Ashok Leyland sales up by 27% in July; M&HCV sales rise by 22%

-
Ashok Leyland total sales up 27 per cent at 15,199 Units in July 2018 from 11,981 units, a year ago.
The M&HCV sales up 22 per cent to 10,996 Units from 9,026 Units, while Light Commercial Vehicle Sales rose by 42 per cent to 4,203 units from 2,955 units.
The total sales from April to July rose by 42 per cent to 57,327 units from 40,479 units. M&HCV sales rose by 44 per cent to 41,643 units from 28,906 units, while LCV sales rose by 36 per cent to 15,684 units from 11,573 units.
