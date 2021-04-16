Ashok Leyland supplies bullet proof vehicle to Indian Air Force

Hinduja Group's commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Friday said it has delivered the first light bullet proof vehicle to Indian Air Force (IAF).
According to Ashok Leyland, the light bullet proof vehicle is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin's Common Vehicle Next Gen (CVNG).
Ashok Leyland said the vehicle was developed under the transfer of technology agreement between the two companies.
"Our mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for Defence personnel and logistics, and they have proved to be reliable partners, across our armed forces," Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland said.
He said the company's relationship with Lockheed Martin started in 2014 and hopes are there to develop more products for India and export market on the CVNG platform.
The company is silent on the order size - value and volume.
--IANS
vj/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
