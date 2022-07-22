Ashok Leyland tie up with Adani Capital for strategic financing partnership

-
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group and the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Capital to enter into a strategic financing partnership for its range of light commercial vehicles.
This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Adani Capital to offer customized financial solutions for its customers in the small commercial vehicle and light commercial vehicle segment. Adani Capital will work towards catering to the customers’ needs through CV loans with easy monthly repayment plans, best suited for customers. Moreover, they will leverage technology to enhance customer experience.
“This association will help Ashok Leyland gain an edge in the market. Ashok Leyland’s LCV range of products come with advanced and innovative technology that offer its customers best-in-class mileage, comfort and load carrying ability. This reduces the total cost of ownership, thereby providing more profit in their business. Ashok Leyland has embraced future-ready technology to offer digital platforms and services that are ahead of the curve, thereby living by its brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet. Hamari Jeet,” said Rajat Gupta, Head-LCV, Ashok Leyland.
“In our company, funding to commercial vehicles is offered through dedicated RMs (relationship managers) and a wide network of branches. We always try to offer customized solutions to the end user along with attractive commercials, combined with faster TAT (turn around time). By leveraging the company’s extensive physical and digital reach, we would be able to offer our wide range of financial solutions to Ashok Leyland customers and their dealers,”said Saibaba Kelkar, Business Head, Adani Capital.
