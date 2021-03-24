Ashok Leyland to induct electric buses for transporting staff

-
Ashok Leyland today announced induction of electric buses for transports its staff, which will be sourced from its UK subsidiary, Switch Mobility Ltd.
This comes close on the heels of the company's recent announcement of sourcing clean energy from Hinduja Renewables for its operations.
Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland said amid climate change, emission-free mobility is the need of the hour. "With the recent initiative of sourcing clean energy for the Ashok Leyland operations, we now move to emission-free transport," he said
Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility, together have the potential to change the landscape of mobility globally.
"Building on SwitchMobility’s expertise and track record in electric bus design and manufacturing, the vehicles combine over a century of Indian and British Engineering experience with market-leading technologies and innovation to create the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers," he said.
