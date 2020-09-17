Ashok Leyland to supply 1,400 ICVs to logistics start-up Procure Box

has received a large order from a start-up company, Procure Box to supply 1,400 intermediate commercial vehicles [ICVs] for its fuel distribution business across 750 districts, in the country.

ALL will supply it's product Ecomet and the order will be executed in the next 5-6 months.

Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “This order from Procure Box is a testimony to Ashok Leyland’s commitment to reliability and quality. Over the last few years, has made significant efforts to increase its market share in the ICV segment and our efforts have given rich dividends. With this order, our orderbook for ICVs has enhanced significantly and is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our vehicles. We have once again demonstrated in BS-VI era, that our customers have utmost faith in the brand to deliver vehicles of superior performance with our iGen6 technology, along with reliability, driver comfort and best in class features. We remain dedicated to provide efficient, clean, safe, accessible, and an affordable value proposition to our customers.”





Raman Kandhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Procure Box, said, “At Procure Box, it’s very important to us to demonstrate our commitment to our customer with action of on time delivery, which is why we have tied up with the best product in the industry from This order is a testimony of our commitment to offer the best services and thus create value for our customers.”

With the addition of 1,400 new Ashok Leyland ICVs, the start-up and its associates will become the top fuel bowsing and gas cylinder company in the industry.