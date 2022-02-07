Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh for highway works

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland inducts Shom Ashok Hinduja as additional director on board
Ashok Leyland Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 83 crore YoY, revenue up 57%
Ashok Leyland seeks investors for EV arm; sets sight on used-vehicle biz
Driving the change: Ashok Leyland charts a global electric vehicle path
Ashok Leyland posts net loss of Rs 282 cr in Q1; Volume points to recovery
-
Ashok Leyland, the flagship of Hinduja Group, will supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh’s government as a part of a project involving India providing a $ 2 billion line of credit to its eastern neighbour.
Ashok Leyland won the tender floated by Bangladesh government for 135 fully built trucks. Now, the company has bagged an order for another 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker, a specialized vehicle to be deployed in Bangladesh for various highway applications.
Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in Bangladesh and has more than 50 touch points there. Apart from supplying many vehicles from India, the company also assembles their range of trucks, buses, and LCV vehicles locally at IFAD Auto Dhamrai plant in Bangladesh.
Speaking on the occasion, Amandeep Singh, Head – International Operation, Ashok Leyland, said, “Bangladesh is one of our key export markets and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. We are enthused by the various Export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government, and we plan to further increase our volumes and footprint in overseas markets especially SAARC, GCC and Africa. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, and this is a significant step in that direction.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU