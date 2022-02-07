Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh for highway works

Ashok Leyland, the flagship of Hinduja Group, will supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh’s government as a part of a project involving India providing a $ 2 billion line of credit to its eastern neighbour.

won the tender floated by Bangladesh government for 135 fully built trucks. Now, the company has bagged an order for another 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker, a specialized vehicle to be deployed in Bangladesh for various highway applications.

is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in Bangladesh and has more than 50 touch points there. Apart from supplying many vehicles from India, the company also assembles their range of trucks, buses, and LCV vehicles locally at IFAD Auto Dhamrai plant in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Amandeep Singh, Head – International Operation, Ashok Leyland, said, “Bangladesh is one of our key export markets and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. We are enthused by the various Export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government, and we plan to further increase our volumes and footprint in overseas markets especially SAARC, GCC and Africa. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, and this is a significant step in that direction.”