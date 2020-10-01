Ashok Leyland truck sales rise 2% in August; bus sales decline 91%

-
-
Ashok Leyland has reported a two per cent growth in Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck sales in August to 3,202 units from 3,131 units, a year ago.
Bus sales dropped by 91 per cent to 78 units from 904 units which led to a 19 per cent drop in the overall M&HCV sales to 3,280 units from 4,035 units, a year ago.
The company's light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew by 20 per cent to 4,567 units from 3,816 units.
