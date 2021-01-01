Ashok Leyland trucks sales up 56% in December, bus sales drop 90%

has reported a 56 per cent growth in M&HCV trucks sales during the month of December to 5,930 units from 3,809 units, during the same month last year. Bus sales dropped by around 90 per cent to 245 units from 2,560 units.

Light commercial vehicles sales rose by 42 per cent to 5,682 units from 4,009 units.

Total vehicles sales rose by around 14 per cent to 11,857 units from 10,378 units.

Nine-month show

Trucks sales from April to December dropped by around 50 per cent to 21,349 units from 42,824 units, during the same period last year. Bus sales dropped by around 94 per cent to 842 units from 13,405 units.

LCV sales during the current fiscal dropped by 20 per cent to 29,629 units in the nine month to December 2020, from 36,855 units, a year ago.