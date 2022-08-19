JUST IN
Ashok Leyland unveils new tipper for construction, mining segments
Ashok Leyland unveils new tipper for construction, mining segments

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled the AVTR 4825 tipper equipped with a H6 engine aimed at serving the construction and mining segments, the company said on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Representational image
Representational image

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled the AVTR 4825 tipper equipped with a H6 engine aimed at serving the construction and mining segments, the company said on Friday.

AVTR is the company's first modular truck platform that offers a range of trucks in the 19-55 tonne gross vehicle of weight (GVW) portfolio and has a slew of cabin and load body options for customers based on their requirements.

"These tippers score high on fluid efficiency, durability and reliability. The powerful H6 4V engine, along with heavy duty drive-lines, delivers best-in-class performance with optimum gradability suitable for all construction and mining-related surface transportation," said Ashok Leyland head-medium, heavy commercial vehicle Sanjeev Kumar.

The tippers are powered by the 250 hp H-series 4V 6-cylinder engine with the company's i-Gen6 technology that enhances the engine performance while ensuring lower cost of ownership.

The drivability, reliability and faster turnaround time on rough terrains ensure more loads at faster speed leading to higher productivity, better operating economy and fleet optimisation to customers, the company said.

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 15:47 IST

