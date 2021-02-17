Ashok Leyland ups sourcing of clean energy, to cut carbon footprint by 60%

Commercial vehicle major has increased the sourcing of to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations.

Around 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and around 60 per cent throughout India is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy, the company said.

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, has built a solar plant for The plant, with a capacity of 75 MWp, is located in Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu.

This plant is one of the largest group captive solar plants in India serving a single client. The plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

Shom Hinduja, president, Alternative Energy & Sustainability Initiatives at said, “Sustainability is paramount to us at the Hinduja Renewables was set up to be the bridge between nations and to achieve their sustainability targets. Its mission is to positively impact humanity and conserve the environment through sustainable energy and mobility solutions. This project will enable to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, thereby helping it achieve its sustainability goals. The is evaluating its operations globally and has planned similar ESG initiatives across the different companies”

“As we march towards our vision of being among the Top 10 Global CV Makers, it is equally important that we do this sustainably. Ensuring that our energy requirements come from renewables, is a critical part of this vision," said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

With the start of operations of the Vepancolum Solar Plant, AL has taken a major step in reducing its carbon footprint.

"We will achieve renewable energy consumption of 75% in Tamil Nadu and 60% throughout India. Sourcing energy from this captive solar power plant will ensure abatement of 85000 tonnes of carbon emissions which is equal to planting 157487 trees, annually. We are committed to this path of sustainability and will work towards a greener tomorrow,” he said.

The journey for this solar plant started in May 2020 and it was set up through the company's subsidiary, Prathama Solarconnect Energy Pvt Ltd.