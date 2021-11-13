Ashu Suyash appointed independent director on HUL Board

-
ALSO READ
Crisil chief Ashu Suyash to quit after 6 yrs at helm; to start new venture
ESG factors now part of lending decision by top banks globally: Crisil CEO
Hope to get buyer for consumer biz by Q4: Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar
Domestic electronics sector set to grow 12-17% in FY22: CRISIL SME Tracker
Borrowing cost up 1.2-1.5% for small finance cos despite liquidity: Crisil
-
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited on Friday appointed Ashu Suyash (54) as an independent director on its Board effective November 12, 2021.
Suyash has over 33 years of experience in the financial services and global information services sector. She was, until recently, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) and a member of the Operating Committee of S&P Global. She serves on advisory boards and committees of several institutions like the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, National Institute of Securities and Markets.
"Suyash played a pivotal role in enabling CRISIL regain its Ratings Leadership position and transform to become a Global analytics company through widescale adoption of technology. She led CRISIL’s growth through acquisitions in a very challenging environment," said HUL in a statement. Prior to her role as CEO and MD at CRISIL, Suyash worked with L&T Financial Services Group, Fidelity International and Citibank.
Suyash is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai.
Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said: “Suyash possesses deep experience in business transformation and handling M&As. She brings with her rich insights on strategy, execution, stakeholder management, managing risks and regulatory affairs. Her diverse knowledge and expertise will surely help us steer ahead in our future-fit journey.”
Suyash said: “It is a privilege to join the Board of such an iconic company. HUL is one of the best and most respected consumer goods companies in the country. I look forward to my role as an Independent Director.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU