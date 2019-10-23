Asian Paints: Volumes remain a bright spot but at the cost of margins

Volume growth of 14 per cent (analysts estimate) in the decorative paints segment was a bright spot for Asian Paints in the September quarter (Q2), and it was better than growth expectations of 8-12 per cent. However, an unfavourable product mix weighed on margins and profit growth.

While the company’s top line grew by 9.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,051 crore, India’s largest paints maker registered a 13.9 per cent year-on-year rise in profit before tax to Rs 852.3 crore. Analysts, according to Bloomberg, had pegged these two figures at Rs 5,214 crore and Rs 898.7 crore, ...