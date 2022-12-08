ASK Capital gets Central Bank of Ireland nod to launch India-based fund

Capital has received approval from the of to launch an India-based fund — Indian Entrepreneur Fund — through the UCITS route. is the fourth asset or wealth management firm in India to receive approval for an UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) fund. AMC, Whiteoak Capital and UTI already have such funds.

UCITS is a regulatory framework of the European Commission for management and sale of .

"Given the intense regulatory process to have a fund approved as UCITS compliant by a regulator, the UCITS label serves as a stamp of quality and reliability for overseas investors," ASK said in a press release.

The UCITS vehicle ASK Indian Entrepreneur Fund will be modeled on ASK’s flagship portfolio management services (PMS), ASK Indian Entrepreneur Portfolio.

"ASK’s Ireland-domiciled UCITS Fund provides global investors with a familiar, tax efficient, and convenient access to the high-growth . With UCITS approval in place, we hope to reach out to institutional investors, endowments, pension funds, family offices, and investors via private banks across Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and parts of Asia," said Sameer Dev, CEO, ASK Capital.